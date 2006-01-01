OFF-THE-RECORD SUPPORT FOR EMPLOYEES EVERYWHERE.
Navigating the workplace has never been trickier. Relationships are complicated, office politics are sometimes overwhelming, and it can feel intimidating to go straight to your boss or HR with an issue.
That’s why Bravely offers neutral, independent guidance to employees everywhere. It’s a new “first step” in the conflict resolution process—setting people up with experts who work outside of their company, and giving them the tools they need to have tough conversations.
HOW WE HELP
Manager issues
When things are feeling weird with your boss, Bravely can foster productive conversations.
Coworker conflicts
When situations get personal, Bravely can provide guidance and escalation if necessary.
Performance feedback
When promotions and reviews don’t go as planned, Bravely can help get things back on track.
OUR EXPERTS
Our experts, otherwise known as “Pros,” hail from successful startups, Fortune 500 companies and teams big and small.
Experienced
Bringing years of HR and employee relations experience across industries and organizations.
Qualified
Certified, licensed and well-versed in all kinds of conflict resolution to meet every need.
Vetted
Screened and selected through a rigorous process to ensure an awesome experience.
How it works
SCHEDULE YOUR SESSION
Ready to work Bravely? Tell us a little bit about the issue you’re having, and you’ll hear from us within two hours to schedule your phone session with a Pro.
While we’re preparing for our beta launch in the fall, conversations with Pros are free in exchange for your feedback on the process.